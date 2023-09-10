Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Boosted by In Depth Partners LLC

In Depth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 9.3% of In Depth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. In Depth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 412,431 shares of company stock worth $163,412,654. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.1 %

MA stock opened at $414.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $417.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $399.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.65. The stock has a market cap of $390.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.96.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

