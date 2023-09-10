Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 57.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $95.78 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $101.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.98.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

