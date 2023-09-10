Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,653 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245,335 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after buying an additional 79,827 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.2 %

QCOM opened at $106.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.36. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $139.94. The firm has a market cap of $118.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.26.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

