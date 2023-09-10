Matrix Service (MTRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results on Monday, September 11th.

Matrix Service Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MTRX opened at $8.00 on Friday. Matrix Service has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $9.52. The stock has a market cap of $216.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matrix Service in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matrix Service

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 586,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 18,170 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Matrix Service by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,387,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,627,000 after purchasing an additional 87,158 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Matrix Service during the first quarter worth about $208,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,423,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,917,000 after buying an additional 332,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

