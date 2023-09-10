McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $9.50 to $10.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Shares of McEwen Mining stock opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.81. The company has a market cap of $328.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.27. McEwen Mining has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $34.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.00 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 91.26% and a negative return on equity of 17.64%. Research analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUX. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in McEwen Mining by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22,541 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in McEwen Mining by 968.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in McEwen Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in McEwen Mining by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 38,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in McEwen Mining by 221.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

