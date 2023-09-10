MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

MEI Pharma Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.81. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MEI Pharma

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Anson Funds Management LP increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 13,250,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,623 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 233,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 49,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.