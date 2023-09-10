Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Stock Holdings Reduced by Top Ace Asset Management Ltd

Top Ace Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,507 shares during the period. Melco Resorts & Entertainment accounts for about 7.8% of Top Ace Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Top Ace Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. 39.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MLCO opened at $10.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.30. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $14.45.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 559.31%. The company had revenue of $947.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.75 million.

MLCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.20 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. VNET Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

