MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Abbot Financial Management Inc.

Abbot Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MELI stock traded down $8.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,428.19. 509,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,203. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $754.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1,451.56. The stock has a market cap of $71.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.60, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,255.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,246.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.03. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,500.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,645.00.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

