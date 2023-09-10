Merit Group (LON:MRIT) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Merit Group (LON:MRIT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 116 ($1.47) price objective on the stock.

Merit Group Stock Performance

Shares of Merit Group stock opened at GBX 44.50 ($0.56) on Wednesday. Merit Group has a one year low of GBX 25 ($0.32) and a one year high of GBX 51.25 ($0.65). The company has a market cap of £10.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -556.25 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.22, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 42.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 38.38.

About Merit Group

Merit Group plc develops machine learning tools in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Dods and Merit Data & Technology segments. It offers an online service that provides access to political representatives and public affairs professionals; political intelligence to understand and react to political and policy issues; polling services to engage with civil service, NHS, and local government audiences; and MP polling service to ask politicians the questions.

