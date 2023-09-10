Merit Group (LON:MRIT) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Merit Group (LON:MRIT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 116 ($1.47) price objective on the stock.
Merit Group Stock Performance
Shares of Merit Group stock opened at GBX 44.50 ($0.56) on Wednesday. Merit Group has a one year low of GBX 25 ($0.32) and a one year high of GBX 51.25 ($0.65). The company has a market cap of £10.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -556.25 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.22, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 42.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 38.38.
About Merit Group
