Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,130 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 9,443 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $57,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of META. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

META opened at $297.89 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $326.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $300.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.62.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

META has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. New Street Research raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total transaction of $196,008.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,611,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,231 shares of company stock worth $12,468,122 over the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

