MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Given Buy Rating at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

MGP Ingredients Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $113.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.94. MGP Ingredients has a twelve month low of $90.68 and a twelve month high of $125.74.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $209.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGP Ingredients

In other MGP Ingredients news, insider S. Lux 2005 Irrevocable Tr Ann sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $1,191,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 613,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,118,059.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total value of $100,174.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 161,761 shares in the company, valued at $16,451,093.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider S. Lux 2005 Irrevocable Tr Ann sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $1,191,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 613,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,118,059.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,769 shares of company stock worth $7,579,989. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MGP Ingredients

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.0% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

