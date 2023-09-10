Mizuho Boosts Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target to $26.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. SpectralCast reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.50.

MGY stock opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.11. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $280.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.74 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 46.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.26%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 562.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,926,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579,743 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,647,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086,152 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 340.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,142,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,794 shares during the period. Aventail Capital Group LP grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5,184.9% during the fourth quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 1,880,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,030 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 23.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,068,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

