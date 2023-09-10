Mizuho Boosts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $185.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $168.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ZS. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $182.79.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ZS

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS opened at $160.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.47. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $194.21.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.38 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 34.75%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 5,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $852,121.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,729,818.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total transaction of $201,089.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,653,039.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 5,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $852,121.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,729,818.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,483 shares of company stock worth $19,372,333 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Zscaler by 9.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 154,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,023,000 after acquiring an additional 13,911 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Zscaler by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 300.0% in the first quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.