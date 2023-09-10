Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Position Decreased by Barr E S & Co.

Barr E S & Co. cut its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. Moody’s comprises approximately 4.7% of Barr E S & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Barr E S & Co. owned 0.10% of Moody’s worth $56,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 12.6% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 10,369,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,173,268,000 after buying an additional 1,157,192 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 9,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 100,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,708,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 3.8% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 3.7% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 1,882,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,042,000 after purchasing an additional 66,300 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.24, for a total transaction of $99,049.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,124,939.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.24, for a total transaction of $99,049.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,124,939.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $931,718.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,870.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,483 shares of company stock valued at $8,360,390. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of MCO traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $339.77. 537,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,105. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $363.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $342.94 and a 200-day moving average of $321.55. The stock has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 55.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.53.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

