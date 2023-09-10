Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $325.53.

Get Moody's alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Moody’s

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $339.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $342.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $363.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.98% and a net margin of 25.81%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $143,846.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,656,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $931,718.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,870.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $143,846.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,656,830.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,483 shares of company stock worth $8,360,390. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Moody’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,160,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,027,280,000 after acquiring an additional 210,068 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 12.6% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 10,369,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,173,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,192 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,659,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,556,000 after acquiring an additional 148,804 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,909,643,000 after buying an additional 38,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Moody’s by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after buying an additional 914,530 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moody’s

(Get Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.