Moore Capital Management LP Acquires 12,204 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Moore Capital Management LP grew its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,204 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $13,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 242.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 147.4% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1,086.2% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $738,691.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $738,691.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of RSG stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.22. The company had a trading volume of 816,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.46. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.58 and a one year high of $156.65.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

