Moore Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 98,396 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 98,396 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,508,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 387.8% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.77. 4,222,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,793,053. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.07 and a 12-month high of $163.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,505,128.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,105,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $213,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 242,553,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,838,348,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,105,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,866,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,993,258. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

