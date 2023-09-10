Moore Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Moore Capital Management LP boosted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 129.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 137,547 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 77,547 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in DexCom were worth $15,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 684.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 4,814.3% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DXCM. BTIG Research increased their target price on DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on DexCom from $146.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on DexCom from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.75.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXCM traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,575,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,901,097. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.51. The firm has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $274,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,550,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $192,476.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,605,857.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $274,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,390 shares in the company, valued at $6,550,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,634 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.