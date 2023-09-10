Moore Capital Management LP Has $20.17 Million Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Moore Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,329 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of Discover Financial Services worth $20,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFS. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DFS. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.13.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE DFS traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.57. 1,092,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,020,507. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.94 and a 200-day moving average of $103.76.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.65%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.40%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

