Moore Capital Management LP Makes New $30.41 Million Investment in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,428,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,405,000. KeyCorp makes up approximately 0.6% of Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391,787 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,578,000 after purchasing an additional 136,741 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 391.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,763,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,965,000 after purchasing an additional 16,538,866 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,409,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,491 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,448,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,418,446. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.50.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). KeyCorp had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.67%.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Devina A. Rankin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $114,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on KEY. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on KEY

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.