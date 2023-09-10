Moore Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,153,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE traded down $12.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $399.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,838,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,541. The stock has a market cap of $115.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $399.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $328.62 and a twelve month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Deere & Company

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.