Moore Capital Management LP Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 126,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,315,000. Moore Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of CrowdStrike as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $168.09. 2,692,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,643,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -409.98, a P/E/G ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.96. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $195.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CRWD. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.51.

Get Our Latest Report on CrowdStrike

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total transaction of $3,086,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,088.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total value of $3,086,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,811,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.