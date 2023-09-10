Morgan Stanley Trims Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Target Price to $118.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ICE. Barclays cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $133.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $114.96 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $118.79. The company has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $346,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,254.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $346,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,044 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $120,623.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,218.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,636 shares of company stock worth $762,279 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

