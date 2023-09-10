Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) is ELCO Management Co. LLC’s 9th Largest Position

ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,130 shares during the period. Mplx accounts for about 2.4% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 15.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 49.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Mplx by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. 22.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mplx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.11.

Mplx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPLX traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $34.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,252,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,592. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average of $34.44. The company has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 35.93%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.28%.

Mplx Profile

(Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.