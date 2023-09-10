New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of New Found Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

New Found Gold Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NFGC stock opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. New Found Gold has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average is $4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.09 million, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.42.

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Found Gold will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of New Found Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of New Found Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of New Found Gold by 643.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Found Gold in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of New Found Gold by 45.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 94 mineral licenses and 6,649 claims covering an area of 166,225 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

