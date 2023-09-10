NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,210 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.90.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

NextEra Energy stock opened at $66.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.36 and a 12 month high of $90.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.29%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,836 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

