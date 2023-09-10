NFT Price Hits $0.0183 on Top Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. NFT has a market capitalization of $674,884.38 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NFT has traded flat against the dollar. One NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00006874 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00021650 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00017298 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014859 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,832.13 or 1.00074212 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000071 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

