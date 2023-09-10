Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 537,080 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 234.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 766,525 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 537,080 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 0.8% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in NIKE were worth $94,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.28.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $97.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.50.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

