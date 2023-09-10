Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $61.57 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 316.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,870 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned approximately 0.07% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $61,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $858,070,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $491,589,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,495 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,837,000 after purchasing an additional 864,628 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $243.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.31.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of EL stock opened at $154.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.18 and a 52-week high of $283.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.68 and its 200 day moving average is $204.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.96%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

