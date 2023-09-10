Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 465,709 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,218 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.2% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $129,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. United Bank increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $929,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Evercore ISI upped their target price on NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Argus increased their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.70.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $455.72 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $502.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.08, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $452.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,536 shares of company stock valued at $140,336,278 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

