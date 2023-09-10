Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 831,996 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 922,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 831,996 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $26,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 49,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 55,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.2% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, June 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $28.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $225.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.44. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

