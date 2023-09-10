NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. NNN REIT comprises approximately 1.2% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NNN REIT were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NNN REIT by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,142,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,831,000 after acquiring an additional 305,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,617,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,271,000 after purchasing an additional 491,887 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,941,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,795 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 2.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,954,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,481,000 after purchasing an additional 235,989 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,595,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,342,000 after purchasing an additional 43,368 shares during the period. 88.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of NNN REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NYSE NNN traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,238,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,503. NNN REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $48.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.565 dividend. This is a positive change from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.78%.

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned 3,479 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.2 years.

