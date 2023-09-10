NSI Retail Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

NSI Retail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 398,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $23,693,000. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of NSI Retail Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. NSI Retail Advisors LLC owned about 2.00% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,610,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,926 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,250,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,857,000 after buying an additional 555,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,737,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,940,000 after buying an additional 469,010 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1,348.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 586,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,003,000 after buying an additional 546,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,331,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWW stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $59.38. 1,812,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,162. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12 month low of $43.78 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.69 and a 200 day moving average of $60.98.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

