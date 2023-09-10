NuCana’s (NCNA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of NuCana in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

NuCana Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NCNA stock opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88. The company has a market cap of $32.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.15. NuCana has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $1.75.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts expect that NuCana will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuCana

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuCana during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,200,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NuCana by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 522,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 324,010 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in NuCana by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in NuCana by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 48,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NuCana by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 29,852 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of medicines to treat patients with cancer. The company applies its ProTide technology to transform prescribed chemotherapy agents and nucleoside analogs into medicines. The company, through its technology, is developing medicines, ProTides, to overcome the limitations of nucleoside analogs and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells.

