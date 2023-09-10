Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.92.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nuvei from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Nuvei from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nuvei from $47.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nuvei from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Nuvei from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Nuvei Price Performance

Shares of Nuvei stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.21. Nuvei has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $43.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.14.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). Nuvei had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $307.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.48 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Nuvei will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuvei Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Nuvei’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 214.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvei

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVEI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Nuvei by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after buying an additional 8,809 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Nuvei during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Nuvei during the first quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Nuvei by 8.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

