NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stake Lessened by Saber Capital Managment LLC

Saber Capital Managment LLC reduced its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 67.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. NVR accounts for approximately 4.8% of Saber Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Saber Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co lifted its position in shares of NVR by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on NVR in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,650.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,211.00, for a total transaction of $6,211,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,707,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,211.00, for a total value of $6,211,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $663,707,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,365.62, for a total value of $2,546,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,092.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,767 shares of company stock valued at $49,139,940 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $6,307.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 7.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6,260.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $5,873.68. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.04. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,816.55 and a one year high of $6,525.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $103.76 by $12.78. NVR had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $123.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 440.88 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

