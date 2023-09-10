Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stock Position Increased by Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 228.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,030,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,108,927 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum comprises approximately 10.8% of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $189,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OXY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of OXY stock opened at $65.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.77. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $76.11.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

Insider Activity

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 260,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.02 per share, for a total transaction of $14,869,048.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 224,129,192 shares in the company, valued at $12,779,846,527.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.82.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

