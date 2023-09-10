Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

OPI opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.18 million, a PE ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.82. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $18.49.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($1.32). The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.12 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 2.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.98%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 454.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,146,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,497,000 after acquiring an additional 69,137 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,055,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,276,000 after acquiring an additional 95,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,227,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,395,000 after acquiring an additional 39,680 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 40.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,052,000 after acquiring an additional 424,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,362,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after acquiring an additional 195,467 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of June 30, 2023, approximately 63% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned and leased 155 properties as of June 30, 2023, with approximately 20.8 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

