Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Oil States International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.33.

NYSE OIS opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $539.96 million, a PE ratio of 70.42 and a beta of 2.95. Oil States International has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $10.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $183.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.88 million. Oil States International had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oil States International will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OIS. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Oil States International during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Oil States International by 270.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Oil States International by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 27,661 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Oil States International during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Oil States International by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

