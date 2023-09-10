Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,482,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 932,630 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 6.82% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $2,550,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ODFL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after buying an additional 113,806 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,387,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $813,666,000 after buying an additional 47,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,184,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $744,550,000 after buying an additional 425,324 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $615,412,000 after buying an additional 22,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,384,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,660,000 after buying an additional 33,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL traded down $11.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $421.25. 567,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,180. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.12. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $438.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $363.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $332.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $304.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

