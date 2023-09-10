Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Old Point Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

Old Point Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:OPOF opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. Old Point Financial has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $29.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $87.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.95.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $15.58 million for the quarter.

Old Point Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Old Point Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Point Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Old Point Financial in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Old Point Financial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Old Point Financial by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Old Point Financial by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Old Point Financial by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. 39.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

