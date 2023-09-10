Olin (NYSE:OLN) Downgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $57.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $67.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Olin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Olin from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Olin in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.38.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $50.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.35.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. Olin had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Olin will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.56%.

In related news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $44,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,588.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Olin news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $44,312.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,588.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $663,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,174 shares of company stock worth $1,414,639 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 31,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Olin by 6.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Olin by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 38,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Olin by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

