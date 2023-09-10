OMG Network Hits One Day Trading Volume of $9.84 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $61.86 million and $9.84 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001708 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00037415 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00026374 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00012150 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000120 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

