Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 775,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the quarter. Twilio comprises 7.2% of Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.41% of Twilio worth $51,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Twilio by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 7,286,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,233 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,589,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,091 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,442,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Twilio by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,206,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of Twilio stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,377,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,554. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.34. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $81.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.82 and its 200 day moving average is $61.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.24. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 3,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $218,902.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,114 shares in the company, valued at $24,386,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 3,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $218,902.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,114 shares in the company, valued at $24,386,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $396,208.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,702,325.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,404 shares of company stock worth $2,390,869. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TWLO. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Twilio from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Twilio from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Twilio from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Twilio from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TWLO

Twilio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.