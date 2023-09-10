Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Snowflake makes up 11.2% of Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $80,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNOW. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 153.7% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 100.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 1,264.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 822.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 20,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.40, for a total transaction of $3,925,125.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,982,677.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 20,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.40, for a total transaction of $3,925,125.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,982,677.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.15, for a total value of $2,242,917.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,138,643.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 640,119 shares of company stock worth $113,277,810. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.55.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE:SNOW traded up $6.11 on Friday, hitting $165.95. 7,728,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,743,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.39 and a beta of 0.78. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.27 and a 52 week high of $203.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.23.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

