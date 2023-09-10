Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.12 Million Stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the period. Marqeta makes up approximately 0.2% of Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marqeta by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,892,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,729 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Marqeta by 349.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,882,196 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marqeta by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,903,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,029,000 after buying an additional 735,035 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Marqeta by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,762,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,175,000 after buying an additional 9,531,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visa Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MQ remained flat at $6.44 during midday trading on Friday. 3,239,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,135,357. Marqeta, Inc. has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $8.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.77.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $231.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MQ shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. BTIG Research cut shares of Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Marqeta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.76.

In related news, Director Martha Cummings sold 21,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $110,274.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marqeta news, Director Martha Cummings sold 21,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $110,274.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judson C. Linville purchased 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $199,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 78,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,889. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

