Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 10,000 Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Agora makes up 0.1% of Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Agora were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Agora during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Agora by 147.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agora during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agora during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Agora during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 27.74% of the company’s stock.
Agora Stock Performance
Shares of API traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.45. The company had a trading volume of 279,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,276. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.13. Agora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $4.85.
Agora Profile
Agora, Inc provides real-time engagement platform-as-a-service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence functionalities.
