Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 115,000 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 115,000 shares during the period. RingCentral comprises approximately 0.2% of Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of RingCentral worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in RingCentral by 18.0% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 111,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 16,977 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in RingCentral by 27.8% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 30,472 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in RingCentral by 12.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 17.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 164,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,051,000 after buying an additional 24,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1,950.5% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 128,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 122,041 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.52.

Shares of RNG stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $31.52. 1,136,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,549. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average of $32.25. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $49.32.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $539.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 12,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $413,999.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 312,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,713,631.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 59,299 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $2,029,211.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 507,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,356,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 12,077 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $413,999.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 312,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,713,631.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,415 shares of company stock valued at $5,169,083 in the last 90 days. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

