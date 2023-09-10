Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Shares Sold by Temasek Holdings Private Ltd

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd reduced its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Free Report) by 90.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 431,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,887,145 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned 2.35% of Orchard Therapeutics worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 29,690 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 54,270 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 164,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 64,853 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $640,000. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orchard Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ ORTX traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.88. 18,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,646. Orchard Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $110.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Orchard Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ORTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $1.60. The business had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 million. Orchard Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.74% and a negative net margin of 399.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics plc will post -4.35 EPS for the current year.

ORTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a gene therapy company, research, develops, and commercialize hematopoietic stem cell and gene therapies in the United Kingdom, Italy, France, and Germany. It offers OTL-200, an ex vivo autologous hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy for the treatment of patients with metachromatic leukodystrophy under the Libmeldy brand; and Strimvelis, a gammaretroviral vector-based gene therapy for the treatment of adenosine deaminase deficiency.

Further Reading

