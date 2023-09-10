Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ OESX opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.97.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 37.25% and a negative net margin of 49.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.38 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 20,349 shares in the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

